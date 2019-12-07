Las Vegas tourists, locals react to sexual assault arrest; suspect involved in nightclub industry

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Tourists, valley locals shared reactions and tips to stay safe after a man involved in our local nightlife industry was arrested; accused of multiple counts of sexual assault and gross lewdness.

8 News Now spoke with a couple visiting Friday night. They said this case is a reminder for everyone to always stay aware.

“That’s scary,” tourist Kayley reacted to the news of the recent arrest. “I’ve had a couple friends that have not felt right after going out.”

“Just keep an eye on yourself,” tourist Jason added. “What you’re doing.”

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police took Dokyun “Mark” Kim into custody last month, who now faces charges of sexual assault and open gross lewdness. Officers told 8 News Now Kim was involved in our local nightclub industry.

Police also believe Kim could have other victims; he reportedly traveled regularly between Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

“You know how you feel when you’re drinking and you just have that different feeling,” Kayley added. “And it’s scary.”

Therefore, as the search continues for anyone else affected, the couple said this story is a wakeup call.

“I don’t normally one go anywhere alone, put your drink down,” Kayley advised. “Even when you’re drinking, just have that extra precaution of where you are or what’s around you. Just making sure you are kind of in that safe spot. And have your phone on you.”

Tourists hope others will also stay cautious and stay away from any situation that just doesn’t feel right.

“I keep an eye on her when we’re out and stuff like that,” Jason said of Kayley.

If you or anyone you know believes to have been a victim of Kim’s, contact the Metro Sex Crimes Division at 702-828-5713.