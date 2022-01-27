Las Vegas tourism up in 2021, but still low compared to 2019

LAS VEGAS, NV – AUGUST 17: General views of the Paris Las Vegas hotel and casino on August 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)-– Las Vegas welcomed more than 32 million tourists last year, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA). That is still about 10 million visitors short of where we were pre-pandemic in 2019. But it is a jump compared to 2020, when Las Vegas had 19 million visitors.

About 2.2 million convention visitors came to Las Vegas since in-person tradeshows returned in June 2021, the report said. This is about one-third of the 6.65 million people who attended conventions in 2019.

Hotel occupancy was about 67% in 2021, up 42% in 2020 but down from 89% in 2019.

Las Vegas closed out 2021 with just over 3 million visitors in Dec., down 3.5% from Dec. 2020 and down 13% from Dec. 2019, the report said.