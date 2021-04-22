Las Vegas tops 3 lists of travel destinations from Priceline

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Everything’s coming up Vegas in Priceline’s latest look at spring travel plans.

Las Vegas ranks No. 1 on lists of the most popular hotel destinations, flight destinations and affordable hotel stays. It ranks No. 2 on a fourth list, most popular car rental destinations.

“After the CDC’s announcement on April 2 that travel is OK for vaccinated travelers two weeks after their final dose, Priceline saw a 16% increase in flight searches compared to the week prior,” according to a news release from the online travel agency.

The most popular and affordable destinations for this season:

Most Popular Hotel Destinations For Spring 2021

Priceline analyzed all hotel bookings made by U.S.-based consumers between Jan. 1 and March 3 to determine the most popular destinations for Q2 (April 1 – June 30, 2021) of 2021.

Las Vegas Orlando Cancun Miami Oahu, Hawaii St. Petersburg/Clearwater, Florida The Florida Keys New Orleans Puerto Rico Phoenix

Most Popular Flight Destinations for Spring 2021

Priceline analyzed round-trip domestic flight bookings made by U.S.-based consumers for travel anytime between April 1, 2021 – June 31, 2021 to determine the most popular destinations.

Las Vegas Orlando Miami San Juan, Puerto Rico Fort Lauderdale Oahu, Hawaii Cancun Los Angeles Atlanta Tampa

Most Popular Car Rental Destinations for Spring 2021

Priceline analyzed car rental bookings for all car types made by U.S.-based consumers between Jan. 1 – Feb. 25, 2021 for travel anytime between April 1 – June 30, 2021 to determine the most popular destinations.

Orlando Las Vegas Miami Tampa Phoenix Fort Lauderdale Denver Fort Myers Los Angeles Maui, Hawaii

Spring 2021 Hotel Stays Under $140/Night

This year, the average hotel stay in the below 10 cities costs under $140 a night. Priceline analyzed the average daily rates across all stars for hotel booking for travel anytime between April 1 – June 30, 2021 to determine the most affordable destinations.

Las Vegas ($87) Minneapolis ($114) The Black Hills, South Dakota ($115) Denver ($116) Orlando ($125) Houston ($127) Seattle ($129) Dallas ($130) Pigeon Forge/Gatlinburg, Tennessee ($135) Tampa ($138)

See Priceline’s full report.

Priceline notes Americans’ preference for “beachy and tropical getaways, alongside an ongoing appreciation for our local surroundings and an increased willingnes sto blend our vacations with work.”

The company also predicts that last-minute travel plans driven by the pandemic lifestyle are probably here to stay, although the average advance booking window is gradually increasing.