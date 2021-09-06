Las Vegas top spot for Labor Day travel as traffic backup begins

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As it turns out Las Vegas is one of the top travel destinations in the country for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The traffic backup near Primm details how popular the destination to the valley truly is for visitors this time of year.

All across the country, far more Americans traveled this weekend, compared to last year.

However, it’s still less than before the pandemic started.

According to Triple-A, ever since COVID restrictions were loosened in mid-March, more people are hitting the highways for road trips.

Travelers who spoke with 8 News Now say they tried to get on the road earlier on Monday to beat traffic.

“It takes almost an hour to two hours longer than it normally should be, you know, just wanting to get home quicker and rest,” says Candice Hernandez who is also traveling this holiday weekend.

Since the demand for road trips is high right now, gas prices are definitely reflecting the increase.

Currently, gas prices range from $4 for regular unleaded to $4.41 for premium gas.