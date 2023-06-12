LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas is another step closer to welcoming pot lounges to the valley. The Las Vegas City Planning Commission is set to vote yes to two potential sites at its June 13 meeting. This is the next step in the ongoing process.

This is one of the sites proposed for a cannabis consumption lounge. (KLAS)

One location is an 8,100-square-foot cannabis consumption lounge near Desert Inn Road and Rancho Drive. The other is in the Arts District in downtown Las Vegas at 1205 Main Street, near California Avenue, and is 4,035 square feet.

Both Clark County and the City of Las Vegas gave the green light to marijuana lounges earlier this year. The locations will follow rules set forth in March. There will be no alcohol inside and no smoking outside. There will also be increased security.