LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Iconic Las Vegas sights and marquees will light up blue on Tuesday to show support for Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
According to a release, Strip resorts, downtown properties, and businesses around the valley will illuminate messages of appreciation on their marquees and buildings will light up in blue to express support of Metro on Jan. 9.
The marquees and lights will appear on the Las Vegas Strip from 9 a.m. to 9:05 a.m. and from 6 p.m. to 6:05 p.m. The Fremont Street Experience will feature a special presentation at Third Street Stage under the canopy.
National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day was created by multiple agencies in 2015 in order for the public to express gratitude to law enforcement officers throughout the U.S.
Participating locations that will be illuminating marquees and signs blue include:
- Aria Resort & Casino
- Bellagio Las Vegas
- Caesars Palace Las Vegas
- Circa Resort & Casino Las Vegas
- Downtown Summerlin – One Summerlin
- Durango Resort
- Encore Las Vegas
- Excalibur
- Fashion Show Las Vegas
- Fontainebleau Las Vegas
- Fremont Street Experience
- Gold Coast Hotel & Casino
- Horseshoe Las Vegas
- Lamar Outdoor
- Las Vegas City Hall
- Luxor Las Vegas
- Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino
- MGM Grand
- Mirage Las Vegas
- Palace Station Hotel & Casino
- Palms Casino Resort
- Paris Las Vegas
- Park MGM Las Vegas
- Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino Las Vegas
- Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa
- Sahara Las Vegas
- South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa
- Suncoast Hotel & Casino
- T-Mobile Arena
- The Orleans Hotel & Casino
- The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
- Treasure Island Las Vegas
- Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Curio Collection by Hilton
- Wynn Las Vegas