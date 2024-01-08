LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Iconic Las Vegas sights and marquees will light up blue on Tuesday to show support for Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

According to a release, Strip resorts, downtown properties, and businesses around the valley will illuminate messages of appreciation on their marquees and buildings will light up in blue to express support of Metro on Jan. 9.

The marquees and lights will appear on the Las Vegas Strip from 9 a.m. to 9:05 a.m. and from 6 p.m. to 6:05 p.m. The Fremont Street Experience will feature a special presentation at Third Street Stage under the canopy.

National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day was created by multiple agencies in 2015 in order for the public to express gratitude to law enforcement officers throughout the U.S.

Participating locations that will be illuminating marquees and signs blue include: