LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas will welcome Korean pop sensation BTS Thursday night with a citywide marquee takeover and purple-lit properties, one night before the group’s first of four sold out concerts at Allegiant Stadium.

Several properties will light up with signage welcoming the group from 8 to 9 p.m., choosing purple as it is the group’s color representation of love between BTS and their fan club ARMY members.

The Fountains of Bellagio will also welcome the band and its fans with a BTS-themed fountain show at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Participating marquee displays will include:

Allegiant Stadium

ARIA Resort & Casino

Bellagio Hotel & Casino

Caesars Palace Hotel and Casino

Excalibur Hotel & Casino

Fashion Show Las Vegas

Harrah’s Las Vegas

The LINQ Hotel + Experience

Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino

MGM Grand Las Vegas

Miracle Mile Shops

The Mirage

New York-New York Hotel & Casino

Paris Hotel & Casino

Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Park MGM Las Vegas

Resorts World Las Vegas

The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod

TI Hotel & Casino

Tropicana Las Vegas Casino Hotel Resort

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Participating properties turning purple will include:

ARIA Resort & Casino

Eiffel Tower at Paris Hotel & Casino

Harry Reid International Airport

High Roller at The LINQ Hotel + Experience

Las Vegas City Hall

Luxor Hotel & Casino light beam

New York-New York Hotel & Casino’s Brooklyn Bridge

OYO Las Vegas Hotel and Casino

The pedestrian bridges at Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard and at Harmon Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard are recommended for spectators to see the visuals.