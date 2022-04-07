LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas will welcome Korean pop sensation BTS Thursday night with a citywide marquee takeover and purple-lit properties, one night before the group’s first of four sold out concerts at Allegiant Stadium.
Several properties will light up with signage welcoming the group from 8 to 9 p.m., choosing purple as it is the group’s color representation of love between BTS and their fan club ARMY members.
The Fountains of Bellagio will also welcome the band and its fans with a BTS-themed fountain show at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Participating marquee displays will include:
- Allegiant Stadium
- ARIA Resort & Casino
- Bellagio Hotel & Casino
- Caesars Palace Hotel and Casino
- Excalibur Hotel & Casino
- Fashion Show Las Vegas
- Harrah’s Las Vegas
- The LINQ Hotel + Experience
- Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino
- MGM Grand Las Vegas
- Miracle Mile Shops
- The Mirage
- New York-New York Hotel & Casino
- Paris Hotel & Casino
- Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
- Park MGM Las Vegas
- Resorts World Las Vegas
- The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod
- TI Hotel & Casino
- Tropicana Las Vegas Casino Hotel Resort
- Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Participating properties turning purple will include:
- ARIA Resort & Casino
- Eiffel Tower at Paris Hotel & Casino
- Harry Reid International Airport
- High Roller at The LINQ Hotel + Experience
- Las Vegas City Hall
- Luxor Hotel & Casino light beam
- New York-New York Hotel & Casino’s Brooklyn Bridge
- OYO Las Vegas Hotel and Casino
The pedestrian bridges at Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard and at Harmon Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard are recommended for spectators to see the visuals.