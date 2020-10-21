Las Vegas to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, 4 collection sites available Oct. 24

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is highlighting many ways to dispose of unwanted, unused prescription drugs during pandemic during the 19th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The nationwide event, held on Saturday, Oct. 24, aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

The DEA says rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends.

During this year’s Prescription Drug Take Back Day, collection sites across the U.S., including four in the greater Las Vegas area, will adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations while collecting unwanted and unused drugs.

List of collection sites in the Las Vegas area.

DEA and its partners will be collecting tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms on Oct. 24. DEA will also accept vape pens or other e-cigarette devices from individual consumers, only after the batteries are removed from the devices.

Liquids, including intravenous solutions, syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs cannot be dropped off at the sites. This service is free and anonymous, the DEA says.

For individuals who do not want to leave their homes due to the pandemic, there are other ways to dispose of prescription drugs. Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency have tips on how to safely dispose of drugs at home.

For more information on DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and to find a collection site near you, click HERE.