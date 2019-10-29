Las Vegas to Paris, non-stop economy flights for as low as $179

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first non-stop, transatlantic service from Paris to Las Vegas via the low-cost long-haul airline LEVEL is scheduled to arrive at McCarran International Airport at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

8 News Now found economy, direct flight tickets for as low as $179 one-way from Las Vegas to Paris and as low as $231 for the return flight.

LEVEL will operate the 11-hour direct flights between Paris Orly Airport and McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Wednesdays and Sundays, with an Airbus A330-200 aircraft equipped with 293 Economy and 21 Premium economy seats.

LEVEL is a new low-cost airline that has hub flights in Barcelona, Paris, Vienna and Amsterdam, and destinations in Europe, Latin America, the Caribbean and North America including cities in: Boston, Montreal, San Francisco, New York and now Las Vegas.

Dust off your beret and get ready to say "Bonjour!" Beginning October 30, @FlyWithLEVEL will offer nonstop service between #Paris and Las Vegas 🇫🇷 https://t.co/NQLTABXkR9#NonstopVegas pic.twitter.com/H1eFUpGtj4 — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) October 14, 2019

LEVEL parent company International Airlines Group(IAG) along with Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) will welcome the aircraft with a ceremonial water arch to Las Vegas on Wednesday evening.

The estimated annual economic impact from this new service is expected at $46.3 million.