Las Vegas City Council names Stavros Anthony as new mayor pro tem, replaces Michele Fiore

(CORRECTION: 8 News Now incorrectly initially identified Mayor Pro Tem Stavros Anthony as Anthony Stavros in the story headline.)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas City Council elected Councilman Stavros Anthony as mayor pro tem Wednesday morning with a unanimous vote.

Councilwoman Michele Fiore formally held the position but stepped down from that post after allegedly making racially charged comments.

The leadership shake-up started when Councilman Cedric Crear asked Mayor Carolyn Goodman to investigate Fiore’s comments. Fiore then held a news conference and announced she would step down from her position as mayor pro tem.

Fiore, who is still a councilwoman, has been under fire for allegedly making racist comments at Clark County’s Republican Convention last month. The county’s Republican party called her remarks, “irresponsible, insensitive, and inaccurate,” and they wanted her to apologize.

Fiore was named mayor pro tem in July of last year in a unanimous decision by the city council. The position steps in for the mayor if necessary.

This will be the first council meeting since the governor’s face covering mandate, so new procedures are in place. All ceremonial items have been postponed.

The public comment portion of the meeting will be conducted online and via email.