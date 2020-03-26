Las Vegas to keep parks open, clean equipment multiple times a day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Amid coronavirus concerns, many playgrounds, skate parks, and basketball courts are closed in Henderson, North Las Vegas and Clark County. The City of Las Vegas is keeping playgrounds, including restrooms, open, but they are implementing ways to keep the community safe.

On Tuesday, the City of Las Vegas said they would keep their parks open and instead dispatch crews to clean and disinfect all city parks two times a day, seven days a week. A new cleaning protocol, while social distancing, will allow the city’s 70 parks to remain open.

The city is dispatching 12 crews with the equipment to clean and disinfect. 8 News Now found the teams out at Kellogg Zaher, Lorenzi, Centennial Hills and Freedom Parks. They used a disinfectant followed by a heated power wash.

While some are glad, they are doing this, others are not.

“Cleaning the park is great and all, but I mean we are outdoors and a lot of people come around and they breathing into the air this playground equipment you put kids on there and kids aren’t the cleanest people in the planet,” said local Ivan Grant.

The public is welcomed to bring their own disinfecting wipes if they plan to handle park equipment.

Officials also say they are working to add new signage in parks across the city, to remind people about social distancing.