LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas will play host to the top female executives for the Stevie Awards, which celebrates women entrepreneurs in business.

A new study finds Nevada made the top ten list for businesswomen.

Entrepreneurs are grappling with an unprecedented shift in how – and where – Americans work, live, and spend.

Some states have become hot spots for businesses, like Nevada, which comes in 9th as the best state for entrepreneurs, according to the Harrington group international.

The rankings were determined by analyzing taxes, jobs, the startup survival rate, and consumer spending, from 2020 to the present time.

Dr. Kaplan Mulholland is the founder of I-finance, she took her company from start-up to more than $two billion dollars in loan applications.

Her most valuable lesson learned is “Think big, and show investors you believe in your business plan!”

She also added that defining a business model early on, and doing a market analysis to find out who your competitors are can help when first starting out.

“Too many entrepreneurs make the mistake of thinking small,” she said.

She also added that to be an attractive borrower when applying for a loan, to think of how a banker or a lender thinks.

“If they are meeting with you they want to loan you money, go into the meeting informed on what they want from you and what gives them that comfort level on how they are going to get a return on their investment,” she said.

This year Mulholland is a finalist for the Woman of the Year award and will be in Las Vegas to celebrate women in business for the Stevie Awards.



