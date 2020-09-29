Las Vegas to host USA Volleyball 2021 Girls Junior National Championship for first time

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — USA Volleyball has chosen Las Vegas to host its 2021 Girls Junior National Championship (GJNC).

The tournament will be held June 26 through July 5 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and will bring thousands of people to the city. This will be the first time that USAV will host a major junior event in Las Vegas.

“We are excited to be bringing the Girls Junior National Championship to Las Vegas for the first time. It is fitting for us to bring the excitement of USA Volleyball’s biggest event to one of the most dynamic and energetic destination cities in the world. The teams competing will be the best of the best having qualified for coveted spots to vie for the national championship titles and I am sure that the winners won’t let their victories that happen in Vegas stay in Vegas.” USA Volleyball President and CEO Jamie Davis

🚨BIG NEWS🚨 Las Vegas will host the 2021 USAV Girls Junior National Championship on June 26-July 5 at the Las Vegas Convention Center! #USAVgjnc #gjnc2021



Read more | https://t.co/s8JY0bmLQS pic.twitter.com/qbwgd6vaMZ — USA Volleyball (@usavolleyball) September 29, 2020

“Welcoming USA Volleyball to the destination for the first time is exciting, and we know players, families, coaches and staff are going to have a great event and a great time experiencing all of the fun that can only be found in Las Vegas,” said Steve Hill, CEO/president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

According to USAV, nearly 1,300 teams and 13,000 athletes attended the 2019 GJNC in Indianapolis, bringing approximately 40,000 people total to the city.

All local COVID-19 safety regulations will be followed at the event in accordance with USA Volleyball’s Return to Play Guidelines.