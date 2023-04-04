LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Allegiant Stadium will be hosting two of the world’s “most-supported” soccer clubs this summer when England’s Manchester United and Germany’s Borussia Dortmund face-off, according to a Tuesday press release.

The match will be held on Sunday, July 30 at 6 p.m. Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, April 6 at 9 a.m. PST on Ticketmaster.

“The response we have received from fans since announcing we will be returning to the US has been incredible,” Manchester United Football Director John Murtough said. “We already have a full house for the match in San Diego and I am sure it will be the same for this fixture in Vegas.”

This is the second fixture of United’s summer tour of the United States to be announced. Last week, the team confirmed a match against Wrexham AFC in San Diego. That match sold out in days.

This will be Borussia Dortmund’s first visit to the United States since 2019, and only their fourth visit ever. The German club has seen an increase in American fans over the last decade.

Because the two teams have only played six competitive matches in history, this summer’s match will be a rare opportunity for fans to see two of the UK and Europe’s leading clubs go head-to-head.

The last time United and Borussia Dortmund faced each other was a 2016 game in China.