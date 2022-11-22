LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another big sports event is headed to Las Vegas and it’s a first for the city. The NCAA Division 1 Men’s Basketball Committee selected Las Vegas as the site to host the 2028 Men’s Final Four.

According to a Tuesday morning news release, the games will be played at Allegiant Stadium.

“The Raiders are thrilled to welcome the NCAA and college basketball fans from around the world to Las Vegas and our home at Allegiant Stadium,” Sandra Douglass Morgan, President of the Las Vegas Raiders and Las Vegas NCAA Final Four bid team, said. “Our facility is a state-of-the-art, ideal venue for world-class sporting events.”

The Las Vegas NCAA Men’s Final Four bid team, from left to right, top row, Greg Desharnais, Jenny Bundschuh, Adam Feldman, Lisa Motley, Brian Yost, bottom row, Rob Dondero, Mike Newcomb, Sandra Douglass Morgan, Steve Hill, and Erick Harper Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Photo composite, Sam Morris, LVCVA Archive)

Las Vegas will also host nine other NCAA championships before 2026, including the Mountain West Conference, Pac-12 Conference, West Coast Conference, Western Athletic Conference and the Big West Conference.

“Our city has been a hub for basketball on all levels for many years and now to welcome one of the premier events in all of sports is a culmination of how Las Vegas has truly become the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World. We look forward to working closely with the LVCVA and the NCAA to put on an amazing event like our city is known for,” UNLV Director of Athletics Erick Harper said.

A website for the Final Four in Las Vegas has already launched. There is a signup to get more information about the game and upcoming events or to volunteer.

Three other cities were also announced as sites for 2027 (Detroit), 2029 (Indianapolis), and 2030 (North Texas) for the March Madness Finale.