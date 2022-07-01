LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the world’s youngest professional artists is coming to Las Vegas this Saturday.

Advait Kolarkar has been painting for practically his entire life and at just 8 years old, the young artist has sold paintings worth up to $175,000.

Advait has been hailed as a prodigy and was most recently seen in art galleries across the UK with his solo exhibit “Alluring Illusions” in May. Advait is set to tour the USA with his first stop being in Las Vegas on July 2.

Advait’s showing in Las Vegas will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the DeRubeis Gallery in the Miracle Mile Shops, located at 3663 S Las Vegas Boulevard.

Advait poses with one of his paintings at a gallery (Source: Advait Kolarkar)

Amusement Park by Advait Kolarkar (Source: Advait Kolarkar)

Advait poses with his artwork (Source: Advait Kolarkar)

The Colossal Ocean by Advait Kolarkar (Source: Advait Kolarkar)

Other stops on his tour include:

Key West – July 8

Miami – July 9

Maui – July 15

Waikiki – July 16

Scottsdale – July 23

For more information about Advait and his artwork, you can visit his website here.