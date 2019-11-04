Las Vegas to consider law targeting homeless sleeping in public areas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A controversial ordinance to get people off the streets will be considered by Las Vegas City Council members this week.

While supporters say the measure is designed to help the homeless, homeless advocates say it’s illegal.

The proposal would make it a misdemeanor to camp or sleep in certain public areas, such as sidewalks, in the city of Las Vegas. A misdemeanor carries a fine of up to $1,000 and up to six months in jail.

If it passes, it would not be enforced when shelters are full and out of beds.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman says the new ordinance is designed to help direct people to the city’s homeless resource centers. However, critics say it caters to businesses instead of families. They also say it will created additional legal and financial barriers.

The proposed ordinance will be up for discussion on Wednesday in front of the full Las Vegas City Council.