LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — By the end of 2023 Las Vegas will be home to at least five of the largest video screens in the world, and possibly even six.
Currently, the largest screen in the world is the screen that covers one side of Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip. This screen is 161,636 sq. ft. and measures 475′ by 340′.
The second largest screen in the world is the Viva Vision screen above the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas. It comes in at 130,000 sq. ft. and measures 1,500′ by 27′.
Coming in at 16th on this list is the outside screen on Allegiant Stadium. This is the screen that faces Interstate 15 and faces east. It covers 27,600 sq. ft. and measures 345′ by 80′.
Down a little more at number 19 is the screen on the outside of the Palms Casino Resort. This verticle monster covers 21,488 sq. ft. and measures 79′ by 272′.
A New #1 Coming Soon
These rankings will change in 2023. The MSG Sphere theater is still under construction behind the Venetian. The company building the Sphere, SACO, claims the screen that will wrap around the round exterior of the structure will cover 580,000 sq. ft. and be the largest LED screen in the world.
But the impressive stats don’t stop there. The massive LED screen inside the theater will measure 160,000 sq. ft. and will wrap up, over, and behind the audience at a resolution over 100 times that of a high-definition television.