LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — By the end of 2023 Las Vegas will be home to at least five of the largest video screens in the world, and possibly even six.

Currently, the largest screen in the world is the screen that covers one side of Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip. This screen is 161,636 sq. ft. and measures 475′ by 340′.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for AEG Presents / Resorts World Las Vegas)

The second largest screen in the world is the Viva Vision screen above the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas. It comes in at 130,000 sq. ft. and measures 1,500′ by 27′.

Fremont Street Experience (Photo: KLAS)

Coming in at 16th on this list is the outside screen on Allegiant Stadium. This is the screen that faces Interstate 15 and faces east. It covers 27,600 sq. ft. and measures 345′ by 80′.

Down a little more at number 19 is the screen on the outside of the Palms Casino Resort. This verticle monster covers 21,488 sq. ft. and measures 79′ by 272′.

Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. (Photo: KLAS)

A New #1 Coming Soon

These rankings will change in 2023. The MSG Sphere theater is still under construction behind the Venetian. The company building the Sphere, SACO, claims the screen that will wrap around the round exterior of the structure will cover 580,000 sq. ft. and be the largest LED screen in the world.



FILE – This conceptual rendering released by Madison Square Garden shows the exterior of the MSG Sphere Las Vegas arena. Company and project officials are estimating costs to complete a spherical entertainment venue under construction on the Las Vegas Strip at between $1.2 billion and $1.7 billion. Madison Square Garden Co. President Andrew Lustgarten disclosed cost projections Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 along with quarterly company earnings. The 18,000-seat arena, called MSG Sphere, is a partnership between MSG and Las Vegas Sands, the owner of the adjacent Venetian and Palazzo resorts (Madison Square Garden via AP)



Work continues to progress on MSG Sphere’s exosphere, where crews have built the widest section at 516 feet in diameter. The exosphere will ultimately stand at 366 feet tall and be covered in approximately 580,000 square feet of fully programmable LED lighting. (MSG Entertainment)

Crews working on MSG Sphere have installed what the team calls the “mohawk” – the central section of the steel that will support the immersive entertainment venue’s interior display, which will be the highest resolution LED screen in the world. (MSG Entertainment)

But the impressive stats don’t stop there. The massive LED screen inside the theater will measure 160,000 sq. ft. and will wrap up, over, and behind the audience at a resolution over 100 times that of a high-definition television.