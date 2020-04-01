Las Vegas to allow alcohol delivery for next 30 days

FILE – In this Oct.3 2019 file photo, wine bottle are seen in a wine shop in Paris. Speaking at China International Import Expo, French President Emmanuel Macron announced an agreement between the European Union and China about the mutual protection of food and alcohol products, to be formally signed on Wednesday. Amid 26 protected French products are the Champagne, wines including those from Bordeaux and Burgundy regions, Cognac liquor and some cheeses like Roquefort. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The city of Las Vegas announced Wednesday that it will issue time-limited alcohol delivery permits to businesses that have existing alcohol and food service licenses. The permits would allow those businesses to deliver alcohol with a meal for the next 30 days.

According to a city news release, “The city has heard from business owners that this plan would be especially helpful, as their operations are being impacted due to closures/restrictions relating to the coronavirus.”

The city said the permits would be able to be renewed if the closures are extended and the businesses would only be able to sell the alcohol they are licensed to sell.

The city will waive the daily fee and only charge the processing fee of $100 per permit. This permit is separate from the curbside permit, which began to be offered by the city’s Business Licensing section March 26, 2020.

Businesses can apply for both permits at this online city web portal. Questions can be emails to license@lasvegasnevada.gov. Additional coronavirus licensing information can be found here.