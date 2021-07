LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — News flash: it’s hot outside.

According to the National Weather Service in Las Vegas, the temperature in Las Vegas tied the all-time high temperature recorded in the city. At 5:12 p.m., McCarran International Airport recorded a temperature of 117 degrees.

This ties the all-time record set on July 24, 1942. That record was also tied three other times in the past 20 years.