Las Vegas terror plots went beyond Molotov cocktails, arrest report shows

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In the weeks leading to their arrest, three men who now face terrorism charges plotted to firebomb other targets, according to an arrest report.

Andrew Lynam, Stephen Parshall and William Loomis had plans to set off an explosion at the NV Energy substation at Bonanza Road and Eastern Avenue, and also to destroy the fee collection station on the Lake Mead Boulevard entrance to Lake Mead National Recreation Area, according to a police informant.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers and the FBI worked together to apprehend the men as they prepared to go downtown during an anti-police violence protest on May 30. Parshall’s vehicle contained materials for Molotov cocktails, fireworks, a shotgun, a pistol and a container of gasoline. They were arrested in a parking lot on the northeast corner of Charleston Boulevard and Lamb Boulevard.

The arrest report details plans to sew chaos in attempt to incite violence among protesters.

They are charged with conspiracy to commit terrorism, use of explosives to destroy property and possession of explosives with intent to use them.

Lynam claimed to be the person who started the group, which modeled itself on Irish Republican Army tactics.

Andrew Lynam Mugshot

Stephen Parshall Mugshot

William Loomis Mugshot

Lynam is an active member of the United States Army Reserve. Parshall is retired from the US Navy. Loomis, a postal carrier with a US military background, became aware of the Lynam and Parshall and contacted them to join during a ReOpen Nevada protest on April 24 at the Grant Sawyer Building downtown.

The report reveals that Parshall would sometimes get angry when protests were calm because he was waiting for the opportunity to promote violence with smoke grenades and other devices. Parshall seemed to be the source of many of the group’s plans, but a statement by Lynam to police suggests they didn’t always agree:

Lynam stated his goals were beyond just “burning shacks in the desert” and admitted his communications with Parshall, Loomis, and others went beyond speech and they ingaged in acts of furtherance of criminality and violence towards their end goal of creating change within the government. Arrest report

Loomis told authorities he was drawn to them because they intended to carry out their actions. He had been a member of other organizations that he had left because of inactivity.

Group members, who law enforcement says are associated with the “Boogaloo Movement,” say they didn’t intend to hurt protesters, but admitted to police the danger or the plan to use Molotov cocktails at the May 30 protest. Plans to firebomb other sites were set up to avoid hurting others, and the group seemed intent on causing destruction and chaos without hurting bystanders.

But police were an entirely different subject.

On the night of May 30, the plan to throw Molotov cocktails sprung from their belief that teargas is flammable and would produce cyanide if ignited, according to the arrest report.

The report shows that an informant kept police aware of the group’s activities, and authorities decided to intervene before they went downtown.

The group was secretive, and planned their activities during hikes, sometimes meeting at Red Rock National Conservation Area or the Lone Mountain hiking trail.