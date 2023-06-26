LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Yasamin Goravanchi and Meher Dhaliwal are two teens hoping to break the cycle of substance abuse in our community by hosting a peer-led workshop every week.

“We’re hoping to reach as many people as possible because after discussing it ourselves, like I had no idea she had gone through the same thing as me until I brought this up. So the more you talk about it, the more you think — wow — there are people going through the same things you are,” Goravanchi said.

It’s a safe space where teens can share their stories. It’s a topic both girls are familiar with, having to deal with the impacts of substance abuse with their loved ones.

Meher Dhaliwal, right, and Yasamin Goravanchi. (KLAS)

“Both sets of my family from me, there’s a prevalence of addiction. And for her, I know she’s lived with someone who’s gone through an addictive cycle. So it’s like we’ve experienced it,” Dahliwal explained. “We wanted to target secondhand groups because especially when we’re looking for resources when we were going through this, there wasn’t anything targeted towards secondhand or especially for teens. “

More information is available at the breakthecycle website.

Workshops are held twice a week with the guidance of a therapist.

“So she helped us develop what we’re going to talk about and how to get people more open and we talked to mental health professionals like the head of psychiatry at UNLV to give us an idea of more resources if they need something more than support groups,” Dahliwal said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drug use is associated with sexual risk behavior, mental health, suicide risks and experience of violence.

“We know that these kids, if they either have parents or friends who have gone through addictive cycles, that they’re more likely to also fall in that same pattern, so educating them on how it can happen and how to make sure you don’t fall in that same pattern and trying to break that cycle,” said Goravanchi.

These workshops are made possible thanks to a grant from the Dragon Kim Foundation.

Goravanchi and Dhaliwal hope to continue the workshop even after funding runs out.

Workshops are held at the Coop Cowork South, 5955 S. Edmond St., on Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to noon until July 27. These groups are open to middle and high school students.

For more information, click here: https://www.instagram.com/breakthecycle.dkf/ or go to the group’s website at https://sites.google.com/themeadowsschool.org/breakthecycle/.

Or you can reach out here: breakthecycle.dkf@gmail.com.