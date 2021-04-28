Las Vegas teens raise awareness about mental health in PSA

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The past year has taken a toll on people’s health, both physically and mentally. Adults and kids have had a difficult time being isolated while quarantining at home.

Over the past 12 months, at least 20 students have died by suicide, according to the Clark County School District (CCSD). That number is more than double from the previous year.

To prevent these tragic incidents, the school district and parents are putting forth more efforts to protect students’ mental health.

At Legacy High School, a group of teens, with the guidance of their teacher, created a mental health PSA. It was part of a national competition called “The LOVE Project: Lifting Our Voices for Equity.”

The students were challenged to identify an issue in their community and work to make a positive impact. They recognized that more education surrounding mental health was needed.

Many of the Legacy High teens say they, or their friends, are struggling with anxiety and depression stemming from the pandemic. With this video, they want their peers to know help is just a call or text away.

“It is my hope that we won’t be like (separated). This, and more like this (together). Right now, we are all like this (separated), and especially right now because of COVID,” said Isaiah Hooker, a Legacy High School junior.

“I hope they take away that no one is really alone in this situation. Everyone has hopefully someone they can talk to, and if not, they can reach out to someone and somebody will listen,” said Quentin Bowman, a senior at the high school.

“This PSA shows them that people are stepping out realizing and recognizing that there is a problem. That is the first step to fixing something is realizing that there is something wrong,” said Legacy High School educator Jynnell McClellan. “I want this PSA to go further than just Legacy.”

There are resources listed on the CCSD website for students. One includes the Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255. There is also a Crisis Call Center text line. Just text “LISTEN” to 839863.