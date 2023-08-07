LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metropolitan police say due to a preliminary investigation, the death of a 16-year-old boy while on his minibike is “a tragic and unfortunate accident,” but will continue to be “investigated actively.”

On July 30, Angel Naranjo, 16, was riding a minibike on a pathway near Lake Mead Boulevard and Pecos Road when a cable laying across a pedestrian/bike pathway resulted in the boy’s fatal injuries, according to a Metro police patrol report.

On Monday, police stated in a release that based on witness interviews and evidence at the scene, the cable was tied to a fence post on the pathway where Angel was riding his minibike.

“That cable was slack and resting on the ground. It was not strung taut across the pathway. Angel’s minibike went over the cable, and it appears it then snapped up and struck him in the neck,” police added.

Homicide detectives are expected to continue in their investigation until they come to a final determination on the case.