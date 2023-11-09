LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A teenage boy has died days after he was found severely beaten by more than a dozen people near a Las Vegas high school, according to his father.

The attack happened on Wednesday, Nov. 1 in the 1900 block of Searles Avenue near Rancho High School.

Jonathan Lewis told 8 News Now his 17-year-old son was the one who was beaten by 15 people, and confirmed that he, unfortunately, died on Tuesday as a result of the injuries.

The boy’s father, Jonathan Lewis spoke to 8 News Now on Thursday and described the incident as a savage crime.

Lewis added that his son – who is also called Jonathan Lewis – kept to himself and had plans to move to Austin, Texas with him.

He also expressed disgust and disappointment at the fight that killed his 17-year-old child.

“Violence just begets more violence and these children don’t even know what they’re doing half the time,” he said.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating the incident however, no arrests have been made.

Lewis said he hopes it starts a conversation on youth violence in the Las Vegas valley.

“I hope there’s a way that can find forgiveness in their heart and find a way to be able to come to terms with what they’ve done,” he said.

Lewis currently lives in Texas and his son was living with his mother.

“I just love my children with all my heart, and it’s just unimaginable that we could ever come to this point,” Lewis said.

Lewis added that he kept his son on life support for several days trying to save him, however, his injuries were too severe.

“I think there’s just a failure of all of humanity to recognize that we need to be teaching our youth how to coexist,” he said.

Lewis also said the family was told by investigators they plan to charge several students involved in that fight with murder.

He wished to donate his organs to save others.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account HERE.