Las Vegas teen’s documentary focused on gender diversity, selected for Italian Film Festival

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A local teen’s self-made documentary is going international this weekend. as it features local Las Vegas residents who have an impact on the LGBTQ community.

While wanting to know more about the transgender community in Las Vegas, Bella Castellarin, 13, found herself coming across many local people with stories of overcoming adversity when it comes to their sexuality. This inspired her to give them a platform to tell their story.

“I find it very encouraging for the young people, the old people of our city who need to know they aren’t alone, there are people here that are in the same position as you and me,” Castellarin said.

Castellarin, 13, who identifies as queer has found herself amongst the LGBTQ community for a while as her older brother Kai is transgender.

The documentary is called Lost Vegas exploring the past, present, and hope for the gender-diverse community here in Vegas.

“People come to Vegas to party not to understand what we are and our stories,” Castellarin said.

This film features Kataluna Enriquez the first transgender woman to win the Miss Nevada title, along with those from the stonewall riots and many more.

Castellarin hopes this documentary will help others feel comfortable having conversations about gender diversity.

“My hope is that people really take in what they see from the stories,” Castellarin added.

The documentary was chosen out of 8 thousand applicants around the world to debut this weekend at the 75th Salerno film festival in Italy.