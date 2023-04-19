LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas teenager who shot and killed his adult neighbor and injured the man’s 2-year-old daughter was sentenced to over 12 years in prison Wednesday.

Keshaughn Robinson, who was 16 years old at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty in a Clark County criminal courtroom of shooting 48-year-old Rodney Saltzman several times in the back and wounding Saltzman’s 2-year-old daughter last July.

“Rod was so happy to be a father to her,” Saltzman’s wife, Jennifer Saltzman, said of the young girl, who is still dealing with the aftermath of injuries she suffered in the shooting.

“No amount of time will make our pain go away,” Jennifer Saltzman said.

Nevada law stipulates teenagers 16 and older are tried as adults in murder cases. However, because he’s a juvenile, prosecutors said in court, Robinson would be automatically allowed to seek parole at the 20-year mark.

The prosecutor told Judge Michelle Leavitt that Robinson’s actions were “absolutely horrific.”

“I don’t know how you come back from that kind of conduct, especially at such a young age,” the prosecutor said. “I would hope that while he’s sitting in prison for the next dozen, or however long years, he does something to better himself.

Robinson chose not to speak in court at the hearing.