LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 17-year-old boy faces open murder charges nearly two weeks after he allegedly hit and killed a bicyclist in the northwest Las Vegas valley.

On August 14 around 6 p.m., Metro police responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash near Tenaya Way and Centennial Parkway. When officers arrived they found a 64-year-old bicyclist suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The bicyclist was taken to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements showed that the victim was riding a bicycle northbound on Tenaya when a Hyundai, driving at a presumed high speed, intentionally hit the bicyclist from behind. The driver then left the scene, police said.

Police later found and arrested the 17-year-old driver of the Hyundai and determined that the car was stolen and that he was fleeing a separate hit-and-run crash. The driver was also involved with several other vehicle thefts throughout the morning, police said.

On Aug. 29, LVMPD detectives found a social media video of the hit-and-run crash and determined that it was an intentional act.

Metro homicide detectives took over the investigation and will amend the 17-year-old’s charges to include open murder, police said.

The bicyclist’s death marked the 87th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2023.