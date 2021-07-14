Las Vegas teen who suffered severe reaction to J&J vaccine preparing to return home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local teenager is heading home after being hospitalized for months. Emma Burkey has been battling rare brain blood clots after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

It has been a long road, but the family says Emma is coming home. Her mom posted pictures on social media saying, “she’s getting a little better each day.”

The photos show the 18-year-old as she gets ready to leave Loma Linda Hospital in southern California.

After suffering a stroke, she underwent three brain surgeries.

Emma was one of six women in the nation who suffered rare but severe blood clots back in April after getting the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The family pastor and spokesperson tells 8 News Now that her communication and personality have returned but her left side of her body is not fully responding. That includes her left leg which is preventing her from walking.

“Emma is going to do physical therapy every day in the Las Vegas valley,” said Pastor Bret Johnson. “A typical day will be getting up in the morning and rehab at 9 until 2 in the afternoon, and her rehab will be her full-time job.”

This week, the FDA warned the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can lead to an increased risk of a rare neurological condition — a rare syndrome that one in every million develop every year in the U.S.

A GoFundMe page has generated over $60,000 for Emma, and that amount keeps growing.

The family says that support and all the prayers are giving them hope.

If you would like to donate to her recovery, CLICK HERE.