Las Vegas teen who dealt with severe reaction to J&J vaccine begins to walk

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nearly one year after receiving a severe reaction to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination a local 19-year-old woman is walking again.

Emma Burkey and her family shared a video recording of the milestone last Friday as she walked up and down a flight of stairs.

Burkey believes the vaccination caused a series of rare health problems. She has also had to endure five surgeries in total including three brain surgeries with the use of feeding and breathing tubes as well as overcoming four strokes that affected both sides of her body.

“Now I’m able to walk with canes which I thought never happened. I’m setting goals and when I reach them I’m setting new goals,” Burkey tells 8 News Now.

Her family also shared a picture of Emma holding a baby doll, which is a big deal for the teen since she is also working to get her upper strength back on track. Her dream is to work with children in the future.