Las Vegas teen surprising neighbors with hand-painted rock art

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been a tough couple months, but one Las Vegas teen is finding a positive way to release her energy and making others smile.

Emma Hinkson is sharing her artistic ability with others.

“Art’s just a way to express yourself,” she said. “There’s no limit to it. You can do whatever you want.”

She has set up her studio in the family’s dining room and she uses tiny brushes to paint on tiny canvases which happen to be plain rocks. Like every other student in Las Vegas, Hinkson is stuck at home unable to finish her last semester at Guinn Middle School.

So, to pass the time, she paints rocks.

“I was just bored,” she said. “I’ve been losing my mind. This quarantine has done a lot to me.”

Brooke Mittledorf, who is her art teacher, provided a spark and Hinkson began creating her mini masterpieces on rock.

“Maybe that would be a cute idea to make my neighbors smile,” Hinkson said. “I picked a rock maybe about this size, took it home with me and painted a ladybug on it because it was the first thing that came into my mind.”

Initially, Hinkson would collect the rocks from nearby yards, paint them, and then return them.

“I returned it and the neighbor asked me what I was doing, and he must’ve been so confused,” she said.

Over the last few weeks, Hinkson has left dozens of rocks around her Spring Valley home. The only difference is now she’s not taking rocks. Her father just bought some.

Until normal life returns, Hinkson is determined to continue her abnormal form of public art. She hopes it brings a pebble of joy in the avalanche of the unknown.

“Maybe I can make people smile. They might hate me after it, but you know…”

Hinkson isn’t the only Guinn Middle School art student exploring public art. Mittledorf says others in the class are working on sidewalk art, murals and other displays and sharing them in the virtual classroom.