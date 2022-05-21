LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Las Vegas teen Baily King had her wish granted through the Make-A-Wish foundation.

On Saturday, Baily received her own horse. Having grown up around them, she had always wanted one she could call her own.

“I’ve loved it always since I watched the movie Spirit,” she told 8 News Now.

Diagnosed with a heart condition at the age of three, she has had several surgeries and takes daily medication to combat her condition.

Having a companion to bond with every day will surely provide Bailey the comfort and support she needs to continue along her medical journey.