LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A 14-year-old Las Vegas teenager is doing what she can to make the holiday a little merrier for children in hospice care.

Aiyana Castro led her third Christmas donation drive with her mother for hospice patients in the Las Vegas valley.

“It’s so important that we bring joy to these families at this time,” Castro said.

The donation drive team is focusing on children being treated by ProCare Hospice of Nevada, near Bermuda Road and Windmill Lane.

“Doing this stuff is not just helping the kids that are on our service,” ProLife Child Life Specialist Brooke Kowalski said. “But it’s helping everyone who is involved in their medical journey.”

Kowalski and Megan Beardsley, Director of Nursing for the Procare Hospice Pediatric Program, work to care for these kids battling illnesses, along with their families.

“These kiddos are some of the toughest patients I’ve ever had the privilege to work with,” Beardsley told 8 News Now. “They are medically fragile, but they are so tough and robust of spirit.”

They said the time and effort to donate all the gifts means so much to everyone involved.

Castro told 8 News Now she hopes those dealing with the toughest of times know that there will always be people here doing everything they can to bring them a magical holiday.

“We really realized how much it matters to them,” Castro concluded. “That people are still caring about them and thinking about them and they’re loved.”

The gifts were all delivered to the Hospice Center’s conference room, where families can come pick them out to patients before Christmas.

Caregivers told 8 News Now there were so many gifts delivered Thursday, they will be able to keep extra on hand for holidays and birthdays through 2024.