LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Las Vegas teenager who had reportedly been floating down an innertube in floodwater over the weekend was identified as a drowning victim by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Ryan Taylor, 13, was identified by the coroner’s office on Monday.

He was found in the 5600 block of Boulder Highway on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 3:17 p.m.

The teen had reportedly been floating in the water when he was injured and taken to the hospital where he died the next day on Sept. 3 at 2:35 a.m.

The coroner’s office determined the cause of his death to be drowning. The manner of death was ruled accidental.