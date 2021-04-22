Las Vegas teen honored by Nevada HAND and the Boys & Girls Club

17-year-old Damari White, Boys & Girls Clubs 2021 Nevada State Youth of the Year, seen here pictured with his mother.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas valley teen was just named the Boys & Girls Clubs 2021 Nevada State Youth of the Year.

Damari is an accomplished 17-year-old who resides at Nevada HAND’s Boulder Pines Community. Boulder Pines is one of three Nevada HAND communities that has an onsite Boys and Girls Club, Clubhouse: Boulder Highway Clubhouse.

The Boys & Girls Clubs’ “Youth of the Year” showcases the impact the organization has on young people and their lives. To achieve the prestigious honor, club members must have the following qualities:

Leadership

Service

Academic excellence

Healthy lifestyle

Damari’s story includes facing adversity at a young age and persevering through many hardships such as food insecurity and escalated violence in his hometown of Detroit, Michigan. But after his family moved to Boulder Pines and joined the Boulder Highway Clubhouse, he blossomed into an outstanding Club member and gracefully transitioned into a leader among his peers. He serves as Keystone president and leads teen programs such as Black History Month, Money Matters, CareerLaunch, and more.

In the spring, Damari will be graduating from Chaparral High School and attending Mayville State University, where he will play football and pursue a major in Journalism and Communications.

Nevada HAND sat down with Damari to learn more about his story.