LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Clark County School District board trustees met Thursday for the first time since some lawmakers called for Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara to step down or be fired.

Students and teachers could be seen Thursday afternoon protesting with the Clark County Education Association outside the meeting.

Teachers and students hold a rally outside the Clark County School District board of trustee meeting on Nov. 9, 2023. (KLAS)

A public comment period was expected at Tuesday evening’s meeting.

Trustees were expected to discuss student absenteeism and two settlements which include awarding a special needs family $10 million.

Teacher contract discussions between CCSD and CCEA are in arbitration after both sides declared an impasse.