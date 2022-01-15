Las Vegas teachers react to $2,000 bonus for full-time employees

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Local teachers react to COVID retention bonuses approved during the Clark County School District Board of Trustees meeting Thursday.

The agreement gives all full-time employees employed as of January 1, 2022, a bonus of $1,000.

CCSD will pay an additional $1,000 bonus to employees employed full-time on May 25, 2022, for a total of $2,000.

Some teachers said the money would help cover the rising costs of bills during this pandemic.

“We had an increase in not just cost of living like rent, and everything is going up in Vegas, but our health costs have gone up exponentially since October 1,” Vicki Kreidel, National Education Association of Southern NV President, said. “Many will probably for most of us will be used for some of the additional expenses that we have.”

Noel Kleeman, a teacher, serving students out in Indian Springs, hopes the eligibility guidelines don’t exclude staff working the same hours but in different positions.

“A lot of people are experiencing that right now that are in the classroom helping kids, and a lot of it winds up being support positions like bus drivers and are in class,” Kleeman added. “These are also adult folks who have specific skill sets and working with kids, and they may not be getting the same monetary support as full-time teachers in the classroom.”

CCSD has allocated approximately $80 million in elementary and secondary school emergency relief (ESSER) funds to cover the expected costs of the retention bonuses.