LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Von Tobel Middle School science teacher was surprised with a brand-new Kia Soul on Monday.

Jennifer Wethington has been working as a STEM teacher for nearly 30 years, and through the last few years, she has been giving her students more than her all.

A teacher at Von Tobel Middle School was awarded a new car from Jim Marsh KIA on May 22, 2023. (KLAS)

“She struggled a lot with her health in the past which a lot of people would’ve taken time off, and she chose to come to work every day,” Leonardo Amador, principal at Von Tobel Middle School shared. “She would show up for the kids because she said kids are the most important thing at this point.”

Silver State Schools Credit Union, along with Jim Marsh Kia gifted her the car to acknowledge all her selfless work at Von Tobel Middle School.

She worked tirelessly along with her fellow teachers to achieve the highest MAP growth the school has seen in years.

The gesture of appreciation has yet to settle in for Wethington.

“It’s absolutely amazing, I’m blown away,” she expressed. “It makes a lot of like what you do that goes unnoticed noticed when you are noticed you are like, ok maybe you know, people do see what we do every day.”