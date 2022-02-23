LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The criminal complaint filed in Clark County Justice Court and an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) list various sexual assault allegations and charges against a local pastor arrested after a pattern of abuse involving underage relatives that spanned at least eight years.

Last Thursday, police asked for the public’s help locating Reynaldo Crespin, 59, a pastor at New Horizon Christian Church and then-listed teacher at Liliam Lujan Hickey Elementary School. He was found and arrested on Saturday in New Mexico.

(Credit: Albuquerque Police Department)

The criminal complaint accuses Crespin of committing various lewd and sexual acts on a child. The arrest report from police further details how Crespin started the sexual acts with an underage relative performing “checking” touches and used movements “like a doctor checking with a stethoscope” with his hands, the report says.

Crespin at one point told the minor he was “training” her so that she would know what to expect when dealing with men as she got older, police say.

Police became aware of the alleged assaults on Feb. 7, 2022 when “a source” made a call to Child Protective Services telling them about things happening involving Crespin. Crespin and others involved in the investigation were interviewed by police on Feb. 8.

The arrest report goes on to give an explicit account of Crespin’s alleged assaults of the relative that began in 2014. In the document, investigators claim Crespin performed the assaults at home, at his church, and in vehicles.

Reynaldo Crespin, in a photo released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

When detectives spoke with Clark County School District police and confirmed Crespin was a teacher, CCSD police said he was last at the school on Feb. 7 and had told the principal “he needed to quit as he had family problems,” the report says.

In a statement to 8 News Now, the Clark County School District stated “An individual by that name was employed by CCSD as a teacher. The employee was hired in July 2016 and separated from the District in February 2022. They were assigned to Hickey Elementary School.”

The school is located at Hollywood Boulevard and Carey Avenue in the northeast valley. None of the current charges are related to Crespin’s students at Hickey elementary.

Police arrested Reynaldo Crespin in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Saturday morning. He waived his right to challenge extradition to Nevada.

The criminal complaint lays out the charges Crespin faces in Clark County:

Four counts of Sexual Assault with a minor under 16 years of age

Three counts of Lewdness with a child under the age of 14

Six counts of Lewdness with a child under the age of 16

Two counts of Child Abuse

One count of Open of Gross Lewdness

Crespin is expected to be picked up in New Mexico and brought to Nevada within 15 days. He is currently being held without bond at an Albuquerque jail.