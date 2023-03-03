LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A hiring fair for teachers interested in working at one of 20 different charter schools across the valley is set to take place.

The Academica Nevada Teacher Hiring Fair for 2023-2024 will be held on Saturday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Somerset Academy-Losee.

Potential employees will be able to interview on the spot with over 20 different charter school principals.

Charter school groups in attendance will include Somerset Academy, Doral Academy, Mater Academy, Pinecrest Academy, SLAM, CIVICA, and Young Women’s Leadership Academy.

Principals from the public charter schools are looking to fill spots in all K-12 subjects, Special Education, Counselors, Assistant Principals, Instructional Assistants, and School Support Staff.

In addition, representatives from the UNLV Department of Education, iTeach, and Teachers for Tomorrow for those interested in advanced degrees or ARL (Alternate Route to Licensure) programs.

Applicants can register online, but walk-ins are also welcome.

Academica Charter Schools are competitive employers, offering tuition reimbursement at $150 per credit, annual retention and holiday bonuses, annual buyback for unused paid time off, and professional development support and school-based tracking. Class size caps are typically 26 for elementary and 31 for secondary. Salaries are competitive and merit-based.

ACADEMICA TEACHER HIRING FAIR 2023-2024