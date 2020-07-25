Las Vegas teacher gets a new heart!

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas teacher who was in need of a new heart has finally received her miracle. Kyryn Cooper Sanders is a teacher at Goynes Elementary Stem Academy, and she received a new heart on Friday.

She has been teaching for 23 years and has been part of the Goynes family since 2005.

Early into last school year, Sanders was diagnosed with the flu and then pneumonia. In March she was diagnosed with viral cardiomyopathy. Her name was added to the United Network Organ Sharing Transplant List, and today was the day she received her new heart!

Sanders’ friend said Sanders’ husband told her the good news, while asking her to pray for the family of the person whose heart Sanders received because they had lost a loved one.

Sanders has four little boys. Right now, they are staying with relatives from California.

There is a GoFundMe page set up for Sanders to help her pay for her medical bills. If you would like to support, go here.