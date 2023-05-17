LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County School District teacher has been arrested for animal cruelty and possessing a weapon on school property, according to a press release.

Chantel Brown, 29, was arrested by the CCSD police after they received a call about an animal left in a vehicle in the parking lot of Cheyenne High School.

While police were investigating the animal, they located a firearm in her vehicle. Brown was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one charge of animal cruelty and one charge of possession of a weapon on school property.

Brown has been employed with the district since August 2018. She will be placed on leave “per the terms of the negotiated agreement with the bargaining unit,” according to the release.

Brown is set to appear in court on Monday, May 22.

A booking photo was not available at the time of publication.