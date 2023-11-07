LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County School District teacher is accused of “violently pushing” an 11-year-old special needs student after dragging her out of her classroom and not letting her back in, according to the arrest report.

Yolanda Gallman, 64, a teacher at West Preparatory Academy at Charles I. West Hall, faces felony charges of child abuse/neglect and abuse of a vulnerable person.

Police documents state that the incident was caught on the school’s security camera and witnessed by a campus security monitor and another student who happened to be in the hallway where it allegedly occured on Nov. 3. The assistant principal contacted Child Protective Services to make a report and contacted Las Vegas Metropolitan police.

A responding officer said the video showed Gallman grabbing the girl near her neck pulling her out of the classroom into the hallway, dropping the child’s items on the hall floor, and rushing to close the door. The girl, who suffers from “severe mental and psychotic disorders” as well as learning disorders could be seen “pulling and knocking” at the door. The girl took Gallman’s nameplate off the door threw it on the ground and began to play with it, the report said.

The officer noted the surveillance showed Gallman then opening the door and “with an open right hand delivering a violent push to (redacted girl’s name) that takes her off of her feet and sent her flying across the hallway,” according to the arrest report.

Although the student could not give a written statement, she did not complain of any injuries or pain, documents stated.

When police interviewed Gallman she told them she was advised by staff that the girl was having a “bad week.” She told police the girl was “angry and hyper” inside the classroom and attempting to leave the room so she called for assistance but before that help arrived she closed the door leaving the child in the hallway. She initially refused to speak about any physical force until officers mentioned there was a video. She then said she did push the child into the hallway twice.

Gallman was released on her own recognizance and ordered to stay away from the school and children. Her case is scheduled for a status check in court on Dec. 4.