LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Swifties! Are you looking to “Shake It Off” at a Taylor Swift-themed drop party? “I Know Places” you can go.

Illuminarium After Dark at AREA15 will be hosting a drop party to celebrate the release of Taylor Swift’s newest album, “1989 (Taylor’s Version).”

On Friday, Oct. 27, the day of the album’s release, “New Romantics” will be able to dance the night away in “Style.” Guests will be surrounded by “stunning visuals” as they live out their “Wildest Dreams” while sipping on Swift-themed mocktails and cocktails.

The party begins at 8:30 p.m. and is open to all ages. Tickets for locals start at $25 plus taxes and fees. They can be purchased on the Illuminarium website.

Illuminarium not quite your spot? No “Bad Blood” here. Brooklyn Bowl is also hosting a Taylor Swift-themed night to celebrate the “Sweeter than Fiction” album.

The event at Brooklyn Bowl will start at 9 p.m. and the event will be for fans 18 and older. All guests must show their ID in order to enter the event.

If you’re thinking “I Wish You Would” tell me how to get tickets, look no further than the Brooklyn Bowl website. Tickets in advance are $23, whereas tickets purchased in person are subject to a $2 processing charge.

Residents of Clark County who purchase a ticket will receive free parking the night of the show at any Caesars Self-Parking locations.