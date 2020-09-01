Las Vegas tax preparer sentenced to prison for filing false tax returns, causing $265K in losses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas tax preparer was sentenced Tuesday to 12 months and one day in federal prison by a U.S. District Court judge for filing false tax returns.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) says William Pamintuan Craig, 60, falsely inflated deductions in his clients’ tax returns and under-reported taxable income (and claimed false expenses) in his own tax returns. Collectively, the false tax returns caused approximately $265,000 in losses to the IRS.

According to the IRS Criminal Investigation team, Craig pleaded guilty on October 28, 2019, to making and subscribing a false tax return.

Since at least 2012, Craig operated a tax return preparation business in Las Vegas.

He under-reported his taxable income for tax years 2012 to 2017 by a total of approximately $439,000, causing $143,237 in tax loss to the IRS.

Craig also fraudulently claimed false “deductions” in his clients’ tax returns, the IRS found. Between 2012 and 2017, Craig caused at least $128,000 in tax loss by filing false returns for his clients.

In addition to imprisonment and supervised release, the court also ordered Craig to pay $143,237 in restitution to the IRS.

If you suspect a tax preparer or tax preparation business is not complying with the U.S. tax laws, complete and submit a Return Preparer Complaint form with the IRS. More information about reporting suspected tax fraud activity, click HERE.

