Las Vegas tax preparer pleads guilty to filing fraudulent returns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge of aiding and assisting in the preparation and filing of a false tax return.

The tax fraud case against Baby Vasquez Beltran, 53, operator of Speed Refund Tax Services, involved tax returns that resulted in at least $1.5 million in lost tax revenue for the federal government, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Nicholas A Trutanich of the District of Nevada.

U.S. District Judge Richard F. Boulware II scheduled a sentencing hearing for March 4, 2021. Beltran could face three years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to court documents and court testimony, Beltran ran the Las Vegas tax preparation business since at least 2008, fraudulently claiming deductions to which her clients were not entitled, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

An investigation for returns filed from 2012 to 2016 found Beltran caused at least $1.5 million in lost tax revenue.

The case was investigated by the IRS-Criminal Investigation Division, headed by Special Agent in Charge Tara Sullivan. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tony Lopez is prosecuting the case.