Las Vegas tax preparer falsifies returns, causes nearly $3M in losses to IRS

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local tax preparer will be sentenced later this year after pleading guilty to preparing false tax returns over seven years in Las Vegas.

Anita Edoria Santa Ana, 61, pleaded guilty to one count of the preparation and filing of a false tax return.

Santa Ana’s crimes caused nearly $3 million in tax loss to the IRS, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Tara Sullivan for the IRS Criminal Investigation.

Santa Ana falsified clients’ tax returns by claiming deductions and exemptions to which they were not entitled. He did this between tax years 2012-18 while operating tax return preparation businesses in Las Vegas under the names Santana Tax Service and Silver Income Tax LLC.

Santa Ana could face up to three years in prison. His sentencing date is set for June 21.