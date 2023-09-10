LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was a busy day at Inner Vision Tattoo as they opened their doors to several customers waiting to get some fresh ink. However, it isn’t their usual clients coming in for their master artwork. It’s customers coming in to get tattooed in honor of Suicide Prevention Day.

“My biggest goal with this fundraiser is to potentially save somebody’s life, ” owner Joe Riley said.

Riley has teamed up with the Nevada chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. On Sunday, his tattoo shop offered discounted tattoos that mean much more than just ink on the surface.

According to the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, Nevada ranks as the 3rd state when it comes to suicide loss. Mai Tran, Nevada Area Director for American Suicide Prevention, said it’s “not the spot we want to be in. “

Hope can be shown in many different ways, and because of that, Riley has put together a few tattoos that are related to suicide prevention. Out of that selection, customers can choose which one they want.

Inner Vision Tattoo (Credit: KLAS/Victoria Saha)

Inner Vision Tattoo (Credit: KLAS/Victoria Saha)

“Tattoos are permanent so it’s a permanent reminder for somebody to be able to look down on their arm or leg and hopefully remember there is hope,” Riley said.

“I think a tattoo like this is a wonderful conversation starter,” Joseph Purcell said while getting tattooed. “It symbolizes hope, and you can find hope in areas where you may not normally find hope.”

Purcell chose a life raft tattoo, as his way of showing his support for this sensitive topic.

With a goal of doing at least 100 tattoos, Inner Vision Tattoo is open until 9 p.m. and each tattoo is $60. Every dime goes to the Nevada Chapter of American Suicide Prevention.

After getting their new ink, people can walk away knowing they are not alone.