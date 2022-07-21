LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Seven Tattoo Studio will be hosting a back-to-school supply drive on Sunday, July 24 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attendants who bring in $50 worth of school supplies will get a free pre-designed flash tattoo.

Customers can bring in supplies for any grade level. If you are unable to make the event, but still wish to donate, supplies can be dropped off anytime before the event during business hours, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. seven days a week.

All donations will be for underprivileged schools, students, and teachers in the Las Vegas community and surrounding areas.

Pre-designed tattoo choices for the back-to-school event at Seven Tattoo Studio SOURCE: Daniel Rocha

Seven Tattoo Studio is located at 5850 Polaris Avenue, Suite 1200.

Participants must be 18 or older to get tattooed and must present a receipt for the supplies.

Seven Tattoo Studio is also accepting nominations for a student, family, teacher, or school in need of school supplies. Email back2school@seventattoolv.com if you have nominations.