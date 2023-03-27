LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Blogger Laurie Jean Britton and a local laser tag business are putting on a night of laser tag for a good cause.

The “Tag 4 A Cause” event takes place at Battle Blast Laser Tag at Sahara Avenue and Cimarron Road in Las Vegas and is set to support the Alzheimer’s Association as customers will be invited to donate to receive a “laser tag 5K challenge resin medal.” Participants are challenged to complete the equivalent of a five-kilometer run while playing laser tag.

Additionally, a competition for the highest laser tag score will see the winner receive the “golden phaser trophy.”

“Tag 4 A Cause” takes place on March 29 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Participants can get more “Tag 4 A Cause” information at the event’s website.